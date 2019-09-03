Home

Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
James (Jim) SWANSON

James (Jim) SWANSON Notice
SWANSON James (Jim) (Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, after a long illness on Thursday, August 29, 2019, James (Jim), aged 76 years, retired employee of Scottish & Newcastle Brewery, loving husband of Ella, dearly loved dad of Audrey, father-in-law of David, brother-in-law of Heather and Steve and a dear uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, September 5, at 2.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019
