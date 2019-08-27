|
STRACHAN James (Jimmy) (Whitecraig)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Friday, August 16, 2019. Jimmy, beloved husband of the late Margaret, adored dad, papa and friend. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, September 2, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made after the service in support of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland. All enquiries to Scotmid
Tel: 0131 669 7401.
