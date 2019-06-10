|
STRACHAN James (Burdiehouse / Liberton)
Suddenly at home, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Jim, adoring husband to his beloved Ruby, loving dad to Charlotte, Phyllis and the late James, special father-in-law to Susan and Jim. Wonderful grandad and beloved great-grandfather. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, June 14, at 2.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be taken in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
