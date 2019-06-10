Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James STRACHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James STRACHAN

Notice Condolences

James STRACHAN Notice
STRACHAN James (Burdiehouse / Liberton)
Suddenly at home, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Jim, adoring husband to his beloved Ruby, loving dad to Charlotte, Phyllis and the late James, special father-in-law to Susan and Jim. Wonderful grandad and beloved great-grandfather. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, June 14, at 2.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be taken in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.