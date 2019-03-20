Home

James (Jimmie) STANTON

James (Jimmie) STANTON
STANTON James (Jimmie) (Craigmillar / Clermiston)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Jimmie, aged 85, beloved husband of 62 years to Jessie. Loving dad to Elizabeth and Ian. Father-in-law to Stewart and Susan, beloved grandad to Ryan, Kerry, Steven, Liam, Dean, Paul, Charlie and Sophie. Great-grandad to wee Lochlan. Brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel at 2 pm. All friends and family welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2019
