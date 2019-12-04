Home

SKINNER James (Jim) (Longniddry)
Passed away peacefully, on November 29, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Dearly loved and loving husband of Irene, much loved father to Derek and Anita, father-in-law to Stuart and Anne and cherished grandad to Amy and Emma. We will always carry your memory in our hearts, we love you and miss you. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, December 11, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019
