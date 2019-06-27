Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jimmy) SCOTT

Notice Condolences

James (Jimmy) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on June 24, 2019, James (Jimmy), beloved husband and soulmate of Rita, much loved father of Julie, Pamela and Lisa, a loving grandad and great-grandad.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
Published in Edinburgh News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.