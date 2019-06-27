|
SCOTT James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on June 24, 2019, James (Jimmy), beloved husband and soulmate of Rita, much loved father of Julie, Pamela and Lisa, a loving grandad and great-grandad.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
Published in Edinburgh News on June 27, 2019
