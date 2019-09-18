Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00
Cockenzie and Port Seton Old Parish Church
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
13:00
Prestonpans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James MACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Reid (Jim) MACKIE

Notice Condolences

James Reid (Jim) MACKIE Notice
MACKIE James Reid (Jim) (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, September 6, 2019, Jim, beloved husband of Janet, much loved dad of Catherine and Dougie, father-in-law to Neil and Helena, devoted granda Jim to Sacha, Skye and Harris and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Cockenzie and Port Seton Old Parish Church, on Thursday, September 26, at 12 noon, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at approximately 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.