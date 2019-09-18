|
MACKIE James Reid (Jim) (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, September 6, 2019, Jim, beloved husband of Janet, much loved dad of Catherine and Dougie, father-in-law to Neil and Helena, devoted granda Jim to Sacha, Skye and Harris and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Cockenzie and Port Seton Old Parish Church, on Thursday, September 26, at 12 noon, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at approximately 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019