MURPHY James (Prestonpans)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, James, loving partner to Lorraine, devoted dad to Danielle and Connor, son to Christine and Jim. Brother and uncle to the family and a very good friend to many. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriels RC Church, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery for approximately 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 1, 2019