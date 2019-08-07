|
MULDOON James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on August 4, 2019, Jimmy, much loved husband, father, grandfather and brother to the family. Former Chairman of City Cabs Edinburgh & Scottish Taxi Federation. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 16, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of St. Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019