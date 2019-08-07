Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
James (Jimmy) MULDOON

James (Jimmy) MULDOON
MULDOON James (Jimmy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on August 4, 2019, Jimmy, much loved husband, father, grandfather and brother to the family. Former Chairman of City Cabs Edinburgh & Scottish Taxi Federation. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 16, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of St. Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2019
