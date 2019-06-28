Home

Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen, doting dad to Eileen, Tina, Jason and the late James, proud gaga to his 5 grandkids, 2 great-granddaughters. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church, on Friday, July 5, at 1 pm, then Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, at 2 pm. All family and friends are welcome. Flowers to 25 Niddrie Marischal Crescent, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 28, 2019
