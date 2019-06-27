Home

Meldrum James "Mel" (Stockbridge / Gilmerton)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on June 23, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved son of Irene and the late Jimmy Meldrum, loving brother to Steven and Diane, brother-in-law to Fiona and George, loving uncle to Gayle, Leanne and Gary and great-uncle to Cameron. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, July 3, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 27, 2019
