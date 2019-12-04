Home

MANDERSON James (Jim), MBE (Edinburgh / Ayr)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Victoria Manor Care Home, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, Jim, beloved husband of Ellen, loving dad to Kenneth and Neil and a much loved father-in-law, grandad and brother. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, December 11, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of Victim Support Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019
