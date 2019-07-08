Home

James (Jim) LESLIE

James (Jim) LESLIE Notice
LESLIE James (Jim) (East Calder)
Peacefully, at Woodlands Nursing Home, Livingston, on July 1, 2019, Jim aged 78 years, formerly of Leith, Edinburgh. Beloved husband of the late Gail Skinner and much loved dad of Karen and Heather and devoted grandad of Abigail. Funeral service to be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations on the day, for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 8, 2019
