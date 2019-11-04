Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James KELLY

Notice Condolences

James KELLY Notice
KELLY James (Longniddry / Prestonpans)
Peacefully, passed away on October 26, 2019, after a short illness and a long happy life. Loving husband to the late Isobel, father to Allan and Janis, father-in-law to Marie-Therese and Allan, cherished grumpa to Christopher, Charlotte, Carrie and Scott and great-grumpa to Nathan, Emma and Anna. A celebration of JK's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Monday, November 11, at 3 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -