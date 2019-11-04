|
KELLY James (Longniddry / Prestonpans)
Peacefully, passed away on October 26, 2019, after a short illness and a long happy life. Loving husband to the late Isobel, father to Allan and Janis, father-in-law to Marie-Therese and Allan, cherished grumpa to Christopher, Charlotte, Carrie and Scott and great-grumpa to Nathan, Emma and Anna. A celebration of JK's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Monday, November 11, at 3 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 4, 2019