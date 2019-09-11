Home

Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00
St Andrews Church
Clermiston
View Map
James KELLY

James KELLY Notice
KELLY James (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at Murrayside Care Home, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, aged 91. James, beloved husband of the late Elspeth, father of Irene, grandfather of David and Emma. Ex-DC of Haymarket Scout District and Edinburgh AAC and Elder of St Andrews Church. After a private family cremation, a service will be held at St Andrews Church, Clermiston, on Wednesday, September 18, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 11, 2019
