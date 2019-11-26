|
HUTCHISON James (Jimmy) (Bilston)
Peacefully, at home on November 20, 2019, Jimmy, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Jimmy, John, Steven and David, loved grandad of Tracey, Keith and Logan and a dear father-in-law and brother. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, November 28, at 4 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of cancer charities.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 26, 2019