Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
HAWKINS James (Jim) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at home, on March 6, 2019, aged 83, Jim, beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 14, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection will be taken on behalf of Marie Curie. Colourful clothes to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
