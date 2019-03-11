|
HAWKINS James (Jim) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at home, on March 6, 2019, aged 83, Jim, beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 14, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection will be taken on behalf of Marie Curie. Colourful clothes to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
