Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
09:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
James HANNA

James HANNA Notice
Hanna James (Sighthill)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Jim, formerly of the RAMC, dearly loved husband of Mary, loving dad of Janet, Susan and Laura, proud grandad to Sarah, Chris and Kyle, great-grampa to four great-grandchildren and brother to Douglas. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, August 5, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of Linburn (Scottish War Blind).
Published in Edinburgh News on July 29, 2019
