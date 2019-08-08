|
GREIG
James (Jimmy) Walker
(Edinburgh / Port Seton / Prestonpans)
Jimmy passed away peacefully, amongst his loving family in the wonderful care of Ashley Court Nursing Home, aged 81, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband to Sheila, adored dad to Gordon, Shona and Nicola, very special father-in-law to Racheal, Gordon and Kenny, treasured grandad to Claire, Katy and Lucy, much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Formerly of The Four in Hand / Easter Road, The Railway Tavern / Prestonpans, Licensed Trade / Lodge Member and a Hibby forever. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 15, 3 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel and thereafter at his cherished Hibs Supporters Club Sunnyside, to which all are most warmly welcome. Jimmy will be dearly missed by his devoted family and many great friends.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019