CARMOODIE James Fraser (Moredun)
Passed away, on July 25, 2019, James, beloved son of Lillian and the late John, husband to the late Carol, brother to John, Stuart and Mark, grandson of the late James and Hope Carmoodie and George and Agnes Stark, loved uncle, cousin and nephew who will be very much missed by family and friends. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, August 27, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken in aid of Help for Heroes.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 21, 2019