BLACKWOOD James F. (Whitecraig / Musselburgh)
Passed away suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Beloved husband of Mamie (nee Chrystal), loved dad of Liz, Jane, James, David, Shirley and the late Margaret, father-in-law to Alan, Brian, Billy and Andy, cherished granda and great-granda B to all the grandchildren and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family. Funeral at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm, to which all friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 23, 2019