ELDER James (Jimmy) (Musselburgh)
Passed away suddenly, at home, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Much loved dad to Scott and Jamie, ex husband to Janis, loving grandad to Jaydn and brother to Iain. Jimmy was a well respected gentleman in the community and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Inveresk Cemetery, on Wednesday, October 23, at 10 am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, funeral tea thereafter at The Store Club Musselburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 18, 2019
