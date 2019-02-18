|
|
|
MILLER James Edward (Jim) (Edinburgh)
On Friday, February 8, 2019, peacefully and at home, aged 76 years, James, much loved husband of Margaret (nee Johnstone), father of John, Alan and Michael, father-in-law, brother of Alistair and Ian, grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be remembered with great affection by many friends in many countries as well as by colleagues and students from the Linguistics departments at the Universities of Edinburgh and Auckland. The funeral service will be held at Binning Memorial Wood for family and close friends. No flowers however donations to Cancer Research UK are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
