DUNN James (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, in the care of the Western General Hospital, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Jimmy, beloved husband of Anne, loving dad to Julie and Fiona, proud grandad to Katrina and Joanne, father-in-law, brother and uncle to his family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, November 13, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Ward 56, Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 7, 2019