SIMPSON James Drummond (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on June 29, 2019, Jimmy, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad to David and Avril, father-in-law to Allan and Pat, proud grandad to Steven, Natalie, Lucy and Richard, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, July 10, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2019