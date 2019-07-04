Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Drummond SIMPSON

Notice Condolences

James Drummond SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON James Drummond (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on June 29, 2019, Jimmy, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad to David and Avril, father-in-law to Allan and Pat, proud grandad to Steven, Natalie, Lucy and Richard, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, July 10, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.