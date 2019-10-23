Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
15:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
KELLY James Darling (Mayfield)
Passed away peacefully, age 92, on October 11, 2019, in the care of the staff at Bonnyrigg Community Hospital. Devoted husband to Alice, much loved father to Tom, wonderful father-in-law to Elspeth, adoring grandad to Alastair, Stephanie, and Lyndsey, doting great-grandad to Liam, Caleb and Oliver and loving brother to Tom and Grace. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 3.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 23, 2019
