Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James GAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Caldwell GAVIN

Notice Condolences

James Caldwell GAVIN Notice
GAVIN James Caldwell Young (Morningside, Edinburgh / formerly Duns) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, in the comfort of his home, on September 10, 2019. He was born in Duns in the Scottish Borders in 1929 and lived the majority of his life in Morningside, Edinburgh. Jimmy will be buried in Morningside Cemetery, at 2 pm, on Friday, September 27, 2019. All are welcome to join the family in a memorial service to commemorate his life. A wake will follow.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.