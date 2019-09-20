|
GAVIN
James Caldwell Young
(Morningside, Edinburgh / formerly Duns)
Passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, in the comfort of his home, on
September 10, 2019. He was born in Duns in the Scottish Borders in 1929 and lived the majority of his life in Morningside, Edinburgh. Jimmy will be buried in Morningside Cemetery, at 2 pm, on Friday, September 27, 2019. All are welcome to join the family in a memorial service to commemorate his life. A wake will follow.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 20, 2019