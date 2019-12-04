Home

James (Chick) BURNETT

James (Chick) BURNETT Notice
BURNETT James (Chick) (Mayfield / Gorebridge / Barnsley)
Suddenly, at home in Barnsley, on November 11, 2019, aged 69, Chick, dearly loved son of the late Agnes and Alex, much loved dad, grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service in Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. Bright clothes to worn at family's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019
