Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
JUNER Jacqueline (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Jacqueline, beloved wife of Ricky, loving mum to Richard and Gary, much loved mother-in-law to Wendy and Lesley and adored nanny to Luke, Anna, Finlay and Leo. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 27, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of Dementia UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
