WHITELAW Jackie (Hogg)
(nee Bennett) (Edinburgh / Scarborough)
Peacefully, in St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, on March 7, 2019, Jackie, aged 65 years, devoted wife to Brian, beloved mum, gran, great-gran and sister and much loved by all her extended family, who will miss her dearly but will hold forever in their hearts. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, March 18, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
