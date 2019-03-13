Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie WHITELAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie (nee Bennett) (Hogg) WHITELAW

Notice Condolences

Jackie (nee Bennett) (Hogg) WHITELAW Notice
WHITELAW Jackie (Hogg)
(nee Bennett) (Edinburgh / Scarborough)
Peacefully, in St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, on March 7, 2019, Jackie, aged 65 years, devoted wife to Brian, beloved mum, gran, great-gran and sister and much loved by all her extended family, who will miss her dearly, but will hold forever in their hearts. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday, March 18, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.