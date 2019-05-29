|
|
|
KILOH Jackie (Grassmarket)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, beloved mum of Thomas, devoted granny to Wee Thomas, sister of Rose, Alex and the late Frank, sister-in-law of Cha, proud auntie of Darren, Siobhan, Amy, great-auntie of Ellie, Darren, Charlie, Mya and Ruby. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 29, 2019
Read More