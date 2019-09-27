|
SHOOLBRAID J. Edward (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Edward, beloved brother of Flora, brother-in-law of Mike, dear uncle of Bruce, Fiona and Craig and great-uncle to their families.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 27, 2019