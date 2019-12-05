|
LAING Isobel (Corstorphine)
Expected, but suddenly at home with her family by her side, Isobel, was taken into God's hands on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Wife of the late Bill, very much loved and adored mum to Margaret, Marion and Mary and mother to David and the late George, a loving mother-in-law granny and great-granny to the family and a special friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, December 12, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Carrick Knowe Church.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 5, 2019