Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
EDGAR (WHITE) Isobel (Izzy) (Gifford)
Peacefully, on Sunday,
March 3, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Isobel, wife of the late Stuart Edgar, mother to the late George Edgar, loving sister to Ruby and Mary and the late Chrissie, loving aunt and a good friend to many. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, March 16, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 14, 2019
