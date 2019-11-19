Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel (Hildersley) DUNCAN

Notice Condolences

Isobel (Hildersley) DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN Isobel (nee Hildersley) (Abbeyhill)
Suddenly, at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, Isobel, beloved wife of the late Ed, much loved mum of Mark and Michael, mother-in-law of Beccy and Carolyn, loving grandma of Josh, Cerys and Charlotte, dear sister to Sarah, sadly missed by Erin and Neve.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, November 26, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -