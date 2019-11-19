|
DUNCAN Isobel (nee Hildersley) (Abbeyhill)
Suddenly, at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, Isobel, beloved wife of the late Ed, much loved mum of Mark and Michael, mother-in-law of Beccy and Carolyn, loving grandma of Josh, Cerys and Charlotte, dear sister to Sarah, sadly missed by Erin and Neve.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, November 26, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 19, 2019