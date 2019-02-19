|
|
|
SWANSTON Isabella (Isa)
(nee Lornie) (Ormiston)
Peacefully, in Tyneholm Stables Care Home, on Friday, February 1, 2019 , beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum to June and Ella. A loving mother-in-law , gran and great-gran, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A service will take place at Ormiston Parish Church, on Tuesday, February 26, at 10 am, and thereafter to Westbyres Cemetery, for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. There will be a collection for Alzheimer Scotland in memory of Isa. There will be a bus in attendance at Ormiston Church, to leave to go to the cemetery at 10.30 am and return back to Ormiston after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
