Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00
Ormiston Parish Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:45
Westbyres Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella SWANSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella (Isa) SWANSTON

Notice Condolences

Isabella (Isa) SWANSTON Notice
SWANSTON Isabella (Isa)
(nee Lornie) (Ormiston)
Peacefully, in Tyneholm Stables Care Home, on Friday, February 1, 2019 , beloved wife of Alex, much loved mum to June and Ella. A loving mother-in-law , gran and great-gran, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A service will take place at Ormiston Parish Church, on Tuesday, February 26, at 10 am, and thereafter to Westbyres Cemetery, for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. There will be a collection for Alzheimer Scotland in memory of Isa. There will be a bus in attendance at Ormiston Church, to leave to go to the cemetery at 10.30 am and return back to Ormiston after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.