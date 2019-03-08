|
IMRIE Isabella Ross
(nee Fowler) (Tranent)
After a short illness, in the Western General Hospital, on February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy), dearly loved mum of Davina, Margaret, Gail and Stephanie, a much loved and loving grandma, great-grandma and mother-in-law. A funeral service, to which all family and friends are invited will be held in Gladsmuir Parish Church, on Thursday, March 14, at 10 am, followed by an interment at Gladsmuir Cemetery, at 10.45 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland. A touch of pink / bright colours would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
