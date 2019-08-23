Home

Isabella (Mannion) RENNIE

Isabella (Mannion) RENNIE Notice
RENNIE Isabella (née Mannion) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Building, Western General Hospital, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Isabella (Ella), aged 89, beloved wife of the late William (Bill), much loved mother of Susan and the late Ross and loving grandmother of Rhona. A service will be held in the Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium on Thursday, August 29, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. A collection will be taken on behalf of Maggie's Centres.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 23, 2019
