RAFFERTY Isabella (Isa) (Easthouses)
Peacefully, at home, on October 8, 2019, widow of the late William Rafferty
(Wullie), beloved mum of Mary and Isobel and partners Ian and Graeme,
loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Sadly, missed by all her family and friends. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, October 21, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, a collection will be held for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 17, 2019
