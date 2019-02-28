Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella HADDOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Mcleod (Greenlaw) HADDOW

Notice Condolences

Isabella Mcleod (Greenlaw) HADDOW Notice
HADDOW Isabella Mcleod
(nee Greenlaw) (Macmerry)
Peacefully, at St Anne's Care Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Isabella, dear sister of Bob, beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Jimmy, Rona, Linda and Wilma, devoted gran and great-gran of all the children.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, March 4, at
2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.