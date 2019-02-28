|
|
|
HADDOW Isabella Mcleod
(nee Greenlaw) (Macmerry)
Peacefully, at St Anne's Care Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Isabella, dear sister of Bob, beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Jimmy, Rona, Linda and Wilma, devoted gran and great-gran of all the children.
A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, March 4, at
2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More