McLAREN
Isabella (nee Gibb) (Broomhouse)
Along with family, sons and daughters, Margot, John, Jane, Angela, Steven, Sharon, Shirley and Robert, grandchildren John, Elaine, Melanie, Michael, Elizabeth, Margaret, Lisa, Michael, Hayley, Steven, Daniel, John, Aaron, Vicki, Jake, Lacey, Conner, Daniel, Kirsty, Ashley and Amy, great-grandchildren Rhiannon, Shannon, Jamie, Ashlee, Tyler, Brooke, Holden, Ryken, Islyn, Jack, Natasha, David, Craig, Stuart, Amy, Rihann, Adam, Isabella, Sarah, Leyton, Macy, baby Gray, Ellie, Jack, Robbie, Rudi, Corey, Lilly, Noah, Layla, Bella and Bobbi, in-laws Allan, Lybby, Linda, John, Mike, Tia, David, Debbie and sister Sarah wish to thank all friends and family who attended the funeral on January 22, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium. Also we would like to thank celebrant John Jones for a wonderful eulogy, it was much appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
