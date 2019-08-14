Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella McKEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella McKEAN

Notice Condolences

Isabella McKEAN Notice
McKEAN
Isabella (Isa) (nee Hoy) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Blenham House, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Isa, beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mum to David, Alistair and Morag, mother-in-law to Donna, Julia and Scott, adored grandma to Emma, Grant, Rebecca, Calum, Ross and Hannah and a much loved sister to Billy and the late Charlie. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.