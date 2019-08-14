|
McKEAN
Isabella (Isa) (nee Hoy) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Blenham House, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Isa, beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mum to David, Alistair and Morag, mother-in-law to Donna, Julia and Scott, adored grandma to Emma, Grant, Rebecca, Calum, Ross and Hannah and a much loved sister to Billy and the late Charlie. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019