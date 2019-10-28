|
DRUMMOND Isabella (Fortune) (Haddington)
Peacefully, after a long battle with illness, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, Isabella, aged 83 years. Much loved and adored mum of Gina, Robert and Billy, a loving mother-in-law, a devoted gran and great-gran to all the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 28, 2019