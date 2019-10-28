Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella DRUMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella (Fortune) DRUMMOND

Notice Condolences

Isabella (Fortune) DRUMMOND Notice
DRUMMOND Isabella (Fortune) (Haddington)
Peacefully, after a long battle with illness, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, Isabella, aged 83 years. Much loved and adored mum of Gina, Robert and Billy, a loving mother-in-law, a devoted gran and great-gran to all the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.