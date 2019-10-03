|
DELWORTH Isabella (Ella)
(nee MacDonald) (Salvesen)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on September 23, 2019, Ella, beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mother of Brian, Ally and Sylvia, mother-in-law of Jo, Lorraine and Graham, adored nanny of Gail, Bryan, Debbie, Derek, Colin, Chris, Michelle and partners, loving Nanny Ella to all her great-grandchildren. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on October 9, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are invited. No flowers or cards but a retiral collection will be held on behalf of the Cat and Dog Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019