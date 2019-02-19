Home

POWERED BY

Services
M&F Funeral Services
8 Lochend Road South
Musselburgh, Lothian EH21 6DB
0131 653 6177
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00
M&F Funeral Services
8 Lochend Road South
Musselburgh, Lothian EH21 6DB
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00
Inveresk Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Isa CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isa (Isabella) CLARK

Notice Condolences

Isa (Isabella) CLARK Notice
CLARK Isa (Isabella) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on February 10, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, aged 90 years. Isa, (The Coble), much loved wife to the late George, mum to Simon, Elizabeth, George and the late Barbara, dear gran and great-gran. A service will take place at M&F Funeral Home, 8 Lochend Road South, Musselburgh, on Friday, February 22, at 10 am, followed by an interment at Inveresk Cemetery, at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices