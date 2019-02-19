|
CLARK Isa (Isabella) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on February 10, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, aged 90 years. Isa, (The Coble), much loved wife to the late George, mum to Simon, Elizabeth, George and the late Barbara, dear gran and great-gran. A service will take place at M&F Funeral Home, 8 Lochend Road South, Musselburgh, on Friday, February 22, at 10 am, followed by an interment at Inveresk Cemetery, at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
