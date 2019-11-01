Home

WARK Irene Elizabeth (nee Chuchla) (Bonnyrigg) Suddenly, after a short illness at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh on October 29, 2019, Irene (Stuart and Stuart W. S., Bonnyrigg), dearly beloved mum of Lesley, dear mother-in-law of James, devoted nanny of Niamh and Rory, loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and a dear colleague.Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, November 8, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made at the door after the service in aid of cancer charities.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 1, 2019
