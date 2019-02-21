|
|
|
McGUIRE
Irene
(nee Leadbetter) (Loanhead)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 17, 2019, Irene, dearly beloved wife of Archie, much loved mum of Gary, Martin and Lynne, loved granny and gaya of the family and a dear sister of the family. Funeral service at Loanhead Parish Church, on Wednesday, February 27, at 1 pm, thereafter interment at Loanhead New Cemetery, Hunter Avenue, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. A retiral donation if desired can be made at the church door after the service in aid of COPD.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2019
