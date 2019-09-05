|
McCORMACK
Irene (Leith)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Irene, beloved wife of the late James McCormack, loving mum of Sandra, James, Andrew, Tracey and the late Kenny. Loving nana of Jamie, Laura, Ben, Chelsea, Natalie, Connor and Sean and great-nana to Aiden, Lilli and Ivy. Much loved by Sharon, Mandy and Julie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, September 11, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 5, 2019