FLEETING Irene (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at Drumbrae Care Home, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Irene, beloved wife of William (Bill), much loved mum of Robert, Linda, William and Susan, loving mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, September 28, at 9 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, at the end of the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 20, 2019
